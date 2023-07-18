Immersed in art during night hours in E China's Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:26, July 18, 2023

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The World Expo Museum in east China's Shanghai extends its opening hours on every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays from May 12 to Sept. 10, 2023. The immersive exhibition "Van Gogh Alive: the experience" is also open at night, creating an immersive experience through multimedia displays of nearly 3,000 Van Gogh works, manuscripts and letters. During the night hours, the museum organizes experiencing classes with different themes as well, such as coffee tasting, clay frame making and oil painting.

