Trending in China | Chinese cloisonné: Artisans reveal intricate craftsmanship

(People's Daily App) 15:49, September 22, 2023

Chinese cloisonné is a traditional technique that uses colored-glass paste within copper or bronze wire enclosures to create intricate designs on metal vessels. Watch the video to see skilled artisans demonstrate making beautiful cloisonné products.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

