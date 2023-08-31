How many possibilities are there in poetry? Qianye's poetry Labyrinth

A new exhibition has opened in North Jing'an District featuring the works of Qianye, a young poet who has fused her poetry with other forms of art. She's created paintings and installations and invites visitors to create more pieces with her. Our reporter spoke with her to learn a little more about her exhibition...

