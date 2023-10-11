Trending in China | Regong arts: An artistic integration of history, culture and religion

October 11, 2023

Originated in Tongren, Northwest China’s Qinghai Province in 13th century, the Regong arts are the collective name of a wide array of forms of Tibetan Buddhist and folk art. For generations, artists of the Tibetan and Tu ethnicity carry on the art of painting thangka and murals, crafting patchwork barbola and sculpting. The Regong arts were inscribed in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.

