Snowfall-affected county in China's Shanxi resume power supply

Xinhua) 13:10, December 19, 2023

TAIYUAN, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Power supply was completely restored on Monday for 114,700 households in Yuanqu, a county hit by snowfall-induced power outages in north China's Shanxi Province, after six days of repair.

Due to the persistent heavy snowfall, multiple power transmission lines crossing Zhongtiao Mountain experienced icing. On the evening of Dec. 13, four lines supplying power to Yuanqu County experienced faults and shutdowns, resulting in power outages for 114,700 households in the county.

According to Li Ming, deputy head of the county government, State Grid's Shanxi branch promptly carried out repair work after power outages, mobilizing 138 large emergency power supply vehicles and over 300 power generators from Shanxi and other ten provinces and municipalities.

Disaster relief supplies and lighting equipment have reached areas hit by heavy snowfall in Shanxi Province on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)