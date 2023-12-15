Shanxi strengthens protection of traditional villages and old castles

Xinhua) 09:17, December 15, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows a view of Xiamen Castle in Lingshi County, north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Shanxi Province has strengthened the protection of traditional villages, making more and more traditional villages and old castles showing new vitality. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows a view of Dijicheng historical site in Yangcheng County, north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Shanxi Province has strengthened the protection of traditional villages, making more and more traditional villages and old castles showing new vitality. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows a view of Guoyu ancient fortress in Yangcheng County, north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Shanxi Province has strengthened the protection of traditional villages, making more and more traditional villages and old castles showing new vitality. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 6, 2023 shows a view of Xiangyu Castle in Qinshui County, north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Shanxi Province has strengthened the protection of traditional villages, making more and more traditional villages and old castles showing new vitality. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows a view of Tianshun Castle in Liangcun Village of Pingyao County, north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Shanxi Province has strengthened the protection of traditional villages, making more and more traditional villages and old castles showing new vitality. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2023 shows a view of Xiangyu Castle in Qinshui County, north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Shanxi Province has strengthened the protection of traditional villages, making more and more traditional villages and old castles showing new vitality. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

