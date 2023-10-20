4 Chinese villages named UNWTO "Best Tourism Villages"

Xinhua) 09:22, October 20, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 3, 2023 shows a view of Xiajiang Village of Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- In the latest announcement by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), four Chinese villages have earned a coveted spot on the "Best Tourism Villages" list for 2023.

The villages are Huangling Village in Jiangxi Province, Xiajiang Village in Zhejiang Province, Zhagana Village in Gansu Province, and Zhujiawan Village in Shaanxi Province. The decision was announced at the 25th session of the UNWTO General Assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Thursday local time.

China now has eight villages on the list, more than any other countries in the world.

The UNWTO commenced the selection of the "Best Tourism Villages" in 2021. This year, 63 countries submitted 258 applications, resulting in the inclusion of 54 villages from 32 countries.

