China's high-power electric shunting locomotive rolls off production line in Zhuzhou
A staff member of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. performs a routine check inside a locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 16, 2023. China's first newly-built high-power electric shunting locomotive rolled off the production line here on Thursday. With a maximum towing power of 1,500 kW, this locomotive is designed for industrial users in sectors such as metallurgy, harbor operation, electricity, petrochemical, and mining. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Staff members of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. check charging sockets of a locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows a locomotive at the CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A staff member of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. performs a routine check inside a locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows China's first newly-built high-power electric shunting locomotive at CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows the ceremony to mark the rolling off of China's first newly-built high-power electric shunting locomotive at CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows the ceremony to mark the rolling off of China's first newly-built high-power electric shunting locomotive at CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Staff members of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. operate inside a locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Photos
