New agricultural technologies facilitate cranberry cultivation in freezing weather in Fuyuan, NE China
Staff members sort out newly harvested cranberries at a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 29, 2024. Fuyuan, a leading hub for large-scale cranberry cultivation in China, boasts a planting area of 4,200 mu (280 hectares). Thanks to greenhouses and new agricultural technologies, fresh cranberries are made available to consumers now despite the freezing weather. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
An aerial drone photo shows a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024.
This photo shows cranberry seedlings at the R&D center of a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024.
A technician checks development of cranberry seeds at the R&D center of a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024.
Staff members sort out newly harvested cranberries at a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 29, 2024.
Consumers buy cranberries at a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 29, 2024.
Technicians check cranberry seedlings at the R&D center of a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024.
A technician checks development of cranberry seeds at the R&D center of a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024.
A technician checks growth of cranberry seedlings at the R&D center of a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024.
A technician checks the growth of cranberries at the R&D center of a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024.
