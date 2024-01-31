New agricultural technologies facilitate cranberry cultivation in freezing weather in Fuyuan, NE China

Xinhua) 16:47, January 31, 2024

Staff members sort out newly harvested cranberries at a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 29, 2024. Fuyuan, a leading hub for large-scale cranberry cultivation in China, boasts a planting area of 4,200 mu (280 hectares). Thanks to greenhouses and new agricultural technologies, fresh cranberries are made available to consumers now despite the freezing weather. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo shows a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024.

This photo shows cranberry seedlings at the R&D center of a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024.

A technician checks development of cranberry seeds at the R&D center of a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024.

Staff members sort out newly harvested cranberries at a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 29, 2024.

Consumers buy cranberries at a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 29, 2024.

Technicians check cranberry seedlings at the R&D center of a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024.

A technician checks development of cranberry seeds at the R&D center of a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024.

A technician checks growth of cranberry seedlings at the R&D center of a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024.

A technician checks the growth of cranberries at the R&D center of a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024.

