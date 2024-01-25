Home>>
China cracks down on illegal occupation of agricultural land
(Xinhua) 10:32, January 25, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The public security organs across China have cracked down hard on the unlawful occupation of agricultural land in accordance with the law, the Ministry of Public Security said Wednesday.
Since the beginning of 2023, over 5,400 criminal cases involving the illegal occupation of farmland have been investigated, the ministry said.
Public security departments nationwide have maintained a high pressure against criminal activities such as illegally occupying agricultural land for building houses, digging ponds, etc., busting a number of criminal gangs involved in such schemes.
