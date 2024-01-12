Nearly 3,000 Vietnamese firms receive codes to export agricultural products to China

Xinhua) 09:48, January 12, 2024

HANOI, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 3,000 Vietnamese firms have received codes granted by China to export farm produce and food products to the Chinese market, local media reported.

In the last two years, Vietnamese firms have received 3,013 codes in line with the related regulations on farming region supervision and origin tracking of farm produce, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

China was Vietnam's biggest fruit and vegetable importer in 2023, said the ministry.

Vietnam recently signed a protocol for official exports of more Vietnamese fruits to China, Vietnam News Agency reported Thursday.

Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports are expected to reach a new record of 6.5-7 billion U.S. dollars this year, up 15-20 percent from 2023.

