Vietnam exports first bird's nests to China by air

Xinhua) 09:26, January 10, 2024

HANOI, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam exported bird's nest products to China by air for the first time last week, Vietnam News Agency reported Tuesday.

The exported products were from The Hai Yen company, based in Nha Trang city of central Khanh Hoa province.

They were delivered from Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to a company based in Shenzhen city in southern China.

Tran Thanh Hai, chief executive officer of The Hai Yen, said the company chose to ship the bird's nests by air to ensure the best quality as this means of transport is quick, thus minimizing impact on product quality.

The export once again reflects opportunities for the bird's nest industry to develop sustainably, especially after a protocol on bird's nest export to China was signed, said the report.

Vietnamese firms were granted export codes for bird's nest products in October last year.

In November, the first Vietnamese bird's nests entered the Chinese market via the official channel by land.

