China, Vietnam sign MoU on copyright cooperation

Xinhua) 11:28, December 19, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The National Copyright Administration of China and Vietnam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the cooperation regarding the protection of copyright and related rights.

The two sides will regularly exchange legal and technical information on copyright and related rights protection, and will organize visits and training for copyright management officials and professionals, according to the MoU.

The MoU also called for more cooperation between the two countries' collective copyright administration organizations.

