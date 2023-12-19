Home>>
China, Vietnam sign MoU on copyright cooperation
(Xinhua) 11:28, December 19, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The National Copyright Administration of China and Vietnam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the cooperation regarding the protection of copyright and related rights.
The two sides will regularly exchange legal and technical information on copyright and related rights protection, and will organize visits and training for copyright management officials and professionals, according to the MoU.
The MoU also called for more cooperation between the two countries' collective copyright administration organizations.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- To work together for China-Vietnam community with shared future that carries strategic significance
- China, Vietnam sow seeds of win-win agricultural cooperation
- News Analysis: Upgrade of China-Vietnam ties fits times, boosts regional development
- Strengthening China, Vietnam cooperation has inherent advantages: Chinese FM
- Feature: China, Vietnam forge stronger ties as leaders join hands for shared future
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.