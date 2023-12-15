Strengthening China, Vietnam cooperation has inherent advantages: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 11:25, December 15, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam are at a crucial phase of reform and development, and stronger mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides has inherent advantages, and is of practical necessity, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when briefing the press on the state visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president.

During the visit, the two sides signed more than 30 cooperation agreements covering various areas related to the Belt and Road Initiative, development cooperation, digital economy, green development, transportation, inspection and quarantine, defense and law enforcement, as well as maritime cooperation.

These agreements have expanded the breadth and depth of China-Vietnam relations, Wang added.

