Xi: Building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future carries strategic significance
(People's Daily App) 16:21, December 14, 2023
China and Vietnam on Tuesday agreed to build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. The announcement was made during a talk between Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, in Hanoi.
