Presidents vow to advance solidarity, cooperation

08:35, December 14, 2023 By Xu Wei ( China Daily

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in Hanoi on Wednesday. [FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY]

President Xi Jinping emphasized on Wednesday the need for China and Vietnam to deepen win-win cooperation and make the pie of common interests even bigger, as they forge ahead with the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

In talks with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in Hanoi, Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the two sides should focus on six major goals — higher political mutual trust, more practical security cooperation, deeper pragmatic cooperation, a stronger foundation of public opinion, closer multilateral coordination, and better management of differences — to translate the vision into concrete outcomes.

The leadership of the two parties and two countries should continue to maintain in-depth strategic communication through flexible means and jointly enhance the modernization level of governance systems and governance capabilities, Xi said.

He also stressed the imperative for stronger solidarity and coordination between Beijing and Hanoi, saying that it is the common responsibility and mission of the two socialist nations to safeguard the security of their political systems and defend the cause of socialism.

Both sides should strengthen unity, uphold openness and win-win cooperation, jointly guard against and resist external infiltration and destruction, and contribute to the growth of the world's socialist forces as well as global peace and progress, Xi said.

He called on both sides to enhance cooperation in areas such as the digital economy and green development, and explore new growth engines for pragmatic cooperation.

To garner greater public support for bilateral friendship, Xi said the two sides should make good use of cultural, tourism and local cooperation platforms, build more bridges for exchanges between the two peoples, especially youths, and enhance mutual understanding and friendly feelings.

Xi underscored that the two nations should properly manage differences and further stabilize the expectations for a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

China and Vietnam are both key countries along the South China Sea, with shared interests and responsibilities in maintaining peace and stability in the region, Xi pointed out.

He emphasized Beijing's readiness to strengthen communication and coordination with Hanoi to find long-term solutions on maritime issues acceptable to both sides, push for the early formulation of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and better uphold regional peace and stability.

Thuong told Xi that his state visit to Vietnam was a long-awaited and significant event for the Vietnamese party, state and people.

Vietnam is willing to use Xi's visit to once again send a clear message to the world that developing relations with China is always a top priority and strategic choice for Hanoi, the Vietnamese president said.

He added that the Vietnam-China relationship is rock solid and will not be swayed or disrupted by any external forces.

Thuong underlined Hanoi's readiness to give full play to the unique advantages of the two countries' social systems and ideological concepts and strengthen exchanges of experiences in Party and State governance.

He called for efforts to promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields such as politics, economy, culture and security, and to contribute to the industrialization and modernization of both nations.

On Wednesday, Beijing and Hanoi issued a joint statement that said China supports Vietnam in establishing a consulate general in Chongqing.

It also said that Vietnam supports China in building a cultural center in Vietnam, and China welcomes Vietnam's establishment of a cultural center in China.

