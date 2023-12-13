Home>>
Xi says China, Vietnam should be alert to and oppose any attempts to mess up Asia-Pacific
(Xinhua) 16:05, December 13, 2023
HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said here Wednesday that China, Vietnam should be alert to and oppose any attempts to mess up Asia-Pacific.
The two sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs and jointly maintain a favourable external environment, Xi said in a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
For his part, Pham Minh Chinh said Vietnam-China relations have withstood the test of time and history and will not be affected by any interference provoked by external forces.
