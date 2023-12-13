Xi says China, Vietnam, under new circumstances, should resolutely forge ahead along path of friendly cooperation

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said here Wednesday that China and Vietnam, under new circumstances, should resolutely forge ahead along the path of friendly cooperation.

In his meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue, Xi said the two sides should work properly to steer the bilateral relations, promote practical cooperation and manage differences.

The announcement to build the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance sends out a positive signal of the two socialist countries' commitment to solidarity, friendship and joint development, Xi said.

