Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Xi meets chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam

(Xinhua) 11:04, December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, met here on Wednesday with Chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue.

