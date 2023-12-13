Vietnam firmly supports and ready to actively join key global initiatives proposed by Xi -- Vietnam's Trong

Xinhua) 09:50, December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam firmly supports and stands ready to actively join the key global initiatives proposed by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on Tuesday.

In his meeting with Xi, Trong said the key global initiatives, including the joint construction of the Belt and Road, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, aim at safeguarding the common interests of the entire humanity and are fully in line with international laws, noting that the initiatives have gained extensive support and positive response from the international community.

