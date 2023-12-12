Xi says China always sees ties with Vietnam from strategic, long-term perspective

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, said here on Tuesday that China always sees its ties with Vietnam from a strategic and long-term perspective.

China takes its relations with Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, Xi said when meeting with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

With a view to seeking national development, happiness for the people as well as progress for mankind, Xi said he stands ready to jointly announce with Trong the new positioning of the relationship between the two parties and countries, as well as the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance on the basis of deepening the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

