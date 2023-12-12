Xi says China-Vietnam ties to enter new stage with joint efforts

Xinhua) 18:49, December 12, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said on Tuesday that with joint efforts, China-Vietnam ties will enter a new stage of greater political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper mutually beneficial cooperation, stronger popular support, closer multilateral coordination, and better handling of differences.

In his meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, Xi said China firmly supports Vietnam's cause of socialist construction and always sees its ties with Vietnam from a strategic and long-term perspective.

China takes its relations with Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, Xi said.

With a view to seeking national development, happiness for the people as well as progress for mankind, Xi said he stands ready to jointly announce with Trong the new positioning of the relationship between the two parties and countries, as well as the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance on the basis of deepening the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Xi also said that the cause of socialist construction in China and Vietnam will advance steadily and make new contributions to the stability, development and prosperity of the region and the world at large.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)