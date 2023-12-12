Home>>
FLASH: XI ATTENDS WELCOME CEREMONY HELD BY GENERAL SECRETARY OF COMMUNIST PARTY OF VIETNAM CENTRAL COMMITTEE NGUYEN PHU TRONG
(Xinhua) 17:03, December 12, 2023
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Vicky's Vlog in Vietnam: Finding Chinese elements in Hanoi
- Vicky's Vlog: Going to Vietnam!
- Xi receives warm welcome upon arrival in Vietnam
- China and Vietnam share legend of West Lake
- Chinese, Vietnamese youth voice hopes for enhanced friendship, bilateral ties
- Xi says to exchange views on overarching, strategic issues with Vietnamese leaders
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.