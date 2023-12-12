Home>>
Vicky's Vlog: Going to Vietnam!
(People's Daily App) 16:46, December 12, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Vietnam from Tuesday to Wednesday, a trip that is expected to pave the way for further elevation of bilateral relations and expansion of cooperation in multiple sectors. Our journalist has departed for the Vietnamese capital to cover President Xi’s upcoming visit. Check out this video for Vicky’s latest news from Hanoi.
(Produced by Wang Zi, Di Jingyuan and Kou Jie)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
