How Xi's quotes influence people from across the world
(People's Daily Online) 13:39, December 12, 2023
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi kicks off Vietnam visit, calling for China-Vietnam community with a shared future
- Xi calls for building China-Vietnam community with shared future
- Xi arrives in Vietnam for state visit
- Advancing China-Vietnam friendship through language
- Xi's Vietnam visit set to elevate ties
- Xi says China prioritizes developing ties with Vietnam in neighborhood diplomacy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.