Xi arrives in Vietnam for state visit

Xinhua) 13:02, December 12, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam rolled out the red carpet on Tuesday for Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, as he started his state visit to the country with the aim of boosting bilateral ties and cooperation.

During the two-day visit, the two sides will discuss upgrading China-Vietnam relations and work to deepen and substantiate the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said earlier.

