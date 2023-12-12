Xi says China to keep neighborhood policy consistent, stable

Xinhua) 09:10, December 12, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will keep its neighborhood policy consistent and stable, bringing more benefits to its neighbors through Chinese modernization and jointly moving forward Asia's modernization process, said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president.

Xi made the remarks in a signed article published by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam on Tuesday prior to his visit to the country, titled "Building a China-Vietnam Community with a Shared Future That Carries Strategic Significance And Writing Together a New Chapter in Our Modernization Drive."

He said China will remain committed to the guidelines of developing friendship and partnership with its neighbors and fostering an amicable, secure and prosperous neighborhood, adding that at the same time, the country will seek to add new substance to the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness.

China will bring more benefits to its neighbors through Chinese modernization, jointly move forward Asia's modernization process, and provide new development opportunities for Vietnam and other Asian countries, Xi said.

"I believe that a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance will draw more countries to the great cause of building an Asian community with a shared future as well as building a community with a shared future for mankind. It will lend more positive energy to our efforts for long-term development and good-neighborliness in Asia, and make greater contributions to peace and development of the world," he said.

