China's leadership holds symposium for soliciting advice on economic work
(Xinhua) 16:46, December 08, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has held a symposium with non-CPC personages to solicit opinions and suggestions on this year's economic situation and economic work for the next year.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium on Wednesday and delivered an important speech.
