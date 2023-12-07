Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration of incoming Argentine president

Xinhua) 16:10, December 07, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Wu Weihua will attend the inauguration of incoming President of Argentina Javier Milei on Dec. 10, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Thursday.

Wu, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will travel to Buenos Aires to attend the ceremony at the invitation of the government of Argentina.

