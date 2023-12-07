Home>>
Xi to pay state visit to Vietnam
(Xinhua) 15:44, December 07, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, will pay a state visit to Vietnam from Dec. 12 to 13, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.
Xi's visit is at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and State President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong, Hua said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi urges enhanced political mutual trust, dialogue, cooperation with EU
- Xi meets with EU leaders
- Xi congratulates Madagascar's president on re-election
- Xi urges Shanghai to accelerate the building of a socialist, modern and international metropolis
- The Liangzhu site and its significance to Chinese civilization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.