Xi urges Shanghai to accelerate the building of a socialist, modern and international metropolis

Xinhua) 09:24, December 06, 2023

SHANGHAI/YANCHENG, Jiangsu, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- During his recent inspection tour in Shanghai, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized the need for Shanghai to faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts. He urged the city to focus on promoting high-quality development and forging a new development paradigm, and strive to build an international center for economy, finance, trade, shipping and sci-tech innovation. The building of such a center should be guided by innovation in science and technology, and propelled by reform and opening up. National strategies should navigate the development of the center, and modernization of urban governance secure its operation. It should seek to become a socialist, modern and international metropolis with global influence, and play its role as a pioneer, role model, and leader along the Chinese path to modernization.

Accompanied by Chen Jining, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, and Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng, Xi inspected a financial institution, science and technology innovation parks, and affordable rental housing projects in the city from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

On the afternoon of Nov. 28, Xi visited the Shanghai Futures Exchange immediately upon his arrival by train. There, he learned about important listed commodities on an electronic display, and listened to presentations on how the exchange improved its abilities in allocating global resources and serving the real economy and national strategies. He also learned about the exchange's daily fund management and delivery settlement. Xi emphasized that the goal of building Shanghai as an international financial center is correct, the progress is steady, and the prospects are promising. The Shanghai Futures Exchange should accelerate its development into a world-class exchange, making greater contribution to developing a futures regulatory system and business model with Chinese characteristics, as well as to the building of an international financial center.

Xi then arrived at Zhangjiang Science City in the Pudong New Area, where he visited the Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Achievement Exhibition. By watching video clips, he learned about the overall situation of science and technology innovation in Shanghai. He entered the exhibition hall to carefully inspect the exhibits of technological innovation outcomes in areas such as basic research, artificial intelligence, and biomedicine. He also had a cordial exchange with representatives of scientific research personnel. Xi pointed out that promoting Chinese modernization cannot do without the strategic support of science and technology, education and talent, and that Shanghai should play its role as a leader in this regard and accelerate its progress toward becoming a science and technology innovation center with global influence. He urged Shanghai to focus on cultivating a large number of cutting-edge talents with a strong sense of mission, and create favorable conditions for them to unleash their intelligence and wisdom.

In recent years, Shanghai has accelerated the construction of affordable rental housing, providing housing support for many new residents, young people, and frontline workers in the city. On the afternoon of Nov. 29, Xi visited a residential community named new era home for urban builders and managers in Minhang District. After listening to a local presentation on intensifying efforts to secure funding for constructing affordable rental housing, as well as establishing a multi-level rental housing supply system with "one bed, one room, one set" configurations, Xi fully affirmed what Shanghai has done in this regard. He visited a residential community that provides both apartment housing and affordable rental housing, and was shown around an apartment, and a communal kitchen and laundry room, carefully learning about the living conditions of frontline workers. Everyone present was touched by General Secretary Xi's meticulous concern for them. Upon his leaving, residents of the community gathered around to bid farewell to General Secretary Xi. Xi said that he was pleased to see city builders from all over the country living and working here in peace and contentment. He noted that a city should not only have high-rise buildings, and it must also show enough concern for how people can lead a better life. Socialism with Chinese characteristics is about achieving common prosperity. Migrant workers who come to make contributions in Shanghai should also enjoy the status as masters of the city. It is a must to act on the principle that a city should be built by the people and for the people, continuously meet residents' diversified and varied needs for housing, and ensure that migrant workers can come and stay here, enjoy a secured life and have their own careers.

On the morning of Dec. 1, Xi was briefed on the city's work by the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee and the Shanghai municipal government, and affirmed the achievements that Shanghai has made in various areas.

Xi pointed out that accelerating the construction of Shanghai as an international center of economy, finance, trade, shipping and sci-tech innovation is an important task entrusted to the city by the CPC Central Committee. With this as the central task, Shanghai should focus on economic and social development by adhering to the principle of overall planning, coordinated advancement, making breakthroughs in major areas, and letting developed major areas support their surrounding areas, so as to continuously raise its development level and core competitiveness. Shanghai should take scientific and technological innovation as the lead, intensify its research to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields, boost the transformation and upgrading of its traditional industries, accelerate the cultivation of world-class high-end industrial clusters and the development of a modern industrial system so as to continuously promote its status as an international economic center and its global influence in economic governance. It is necessary to strengthen the development of modern financial institutions and financial infrastructure, implement high-level financial opening up, so as to better serve the real economy, scientific and technological innovation, and the Belt and Road Initiative. It is important to thoroughly implement the strategy of upgrading pilot free trade zones, and promote the upgrading of the international trade center. It is essential to speed up efforts to make up for weak links in high-end shipping services and improve the capacity for global distribution of the city's shipping resources. Efforts should be made to build high-caliber talent hubs and foster a sound innovation ecosystem. Shanghai should strengthen its interplay with the Yangtze River Delta and improve its radiating effect in leading the development of nearby regions.

Xi stressed that Shanghai, as the forefront of China's reform and opening up and an international metropolis with close links to the world, should comprehensively deepen reform and opening up from a higher starting point so as to advance its driving force for development and competitiveness. It is imperative to vigorously promote pioneering reform and leading opening up on all fronts, and strengthen the integration of reform systems. The pilot comprehensive reform should be advanced in a down-to-earth manner in Pudong New Area, stress tests should be first conducted in Lingang new area, and institutional opening up in terms of rules, regulations, management and standards should be steadily expanded. It is imperative to further promote high-level opening up in cross-border trade in services and investment, boost the level of opening up in the manufacturing industry, further upgrade the level of Hongqiao International Open Hub, continue to host two-way open platforms such as the China International Import Expo, and accelerate the formation of policies and institutional systems with international competitiveness. It is a must to unswervingly consolidate and develop the public sector and unswervingly encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public sector, deepen the reform of state-owned capital and state-owned enterprises, implement policies and measures to ensure that private enterprises participate in market competition on a fair basis, foster a world-class business environment, stimulate the vitality of various business entities, and boost Shanghai's appeal to high-end resources at home and abroad.

Xi noted that it is imperative to fully act on the principle that a city should be built by the people and for the people. The remarkable advantages of the Party leadership and the socialist system should be given full play and the people's motivation, initiative and creativity should be fully inspired. It is also imperative to keep moving forward until the goal is met as far as urban planning and implementation is concerned, and efforts should be accelerated to promote digital transformation in urban areas. Xi also called for efforts to actively promote the transition to a model of green economic and social development in all respects, and to advance the building of a resilient and safe city, so as to explore a new path of modernization in megacity governance with Chinese characteristics. Improving people's living standards and well-being should be the original aspiration and ultimate goal of urban construction and governance, and whole-process people's democracy should be integrated into the modernization of urban governance, so as to build a community of shared urban governance with everyone participating, taking his or her responsibility, making contributions and enjoying the benefits, and ensure policies to serve the people are implemented to the letter. Xi also called for efforts to conscientiously solve the issues involving the people's immediate interests, adhere to and develop the "Fengqiao Experience" in the new era, and improve primary-level governance, so as to reinforce the foundation for ensuring social harmony and stability.

Xi stressed that the Cultural Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era should be implemented, culture-related institutional reforms should be advanced, and the innovation and creativity in culture should be invigorated to significantly grow China's cultural soft power. He also called for efforts to strengthen cohesion and forge the Party's soul with the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, extensively apply the core socialist values, consolidate the guiding role of Marxism in the ideological domain, and further strengthen the mainstream values, ideas and culture in the process of all sorts of cultural exchanges and integration.

Particular attention should be paid to cultural inheritance in urban context, strengthening protection of artifacts and cultural heritage, and carrying forward the Revolutionary Culture. It is imperative to thoroughly implement cultural programs for the interest of residents, and make solid progress in improving public etiquette and ethics. It is essential to build more centers for cultural activities, and promote good reading habits among the public, so as to advance people's civility and the urban cultural-ethical level.

Xi pointed out that the Party leadership is both the essential requirement and the fundamental guarantee for realizing Chinese modernization. As the birthplace of our Party, Shanghai must make best use of its resources related to the Party's heritage, such as the site of the First CPC National Congress, to carry forward the great founding spirit of the Party, and educate and guide all Party members and officials to never forget our original aspiration and founding mission, always stay modest, prudent, and hard-working, and have the courage and ability to carry on our fight. They should also be educated to break new ground, work hard and try to make new progress on our new quest. Efforts must be made to implement the Party's organizational line for the new era and follow the right approach to selecting and appointing officials with a view to training a contingent of competent and professional officials as required by a modern socialist international metropolis. It is important to grasp the characteristics of this megacity in innovating the thinking and mechanism for grassroots Party building and improving the organizational system of grassroots Party committees. It is crucial to resolutely fight against corruption and punish corrupt elements, and to take coordinated steps to see that officials do not have the audacity, opportunity, or desire to be corrupt so as to keep a clean political environment. As the second round of theoretical study programs is drawing to a conclusion, we must not ease the rigor of our standards and slacken in our momentum; efforts should be made to integrate the study program with all aspects of our work so that progress will be made in both the study program and work in all areas.

On the morning of Dec. 3, President Xi, accompanied by Xin Changxing, secretary of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee, and Xu Kunlin, governor of Jiangsu Province, visited the New Fourth Army Memorial Hall in Yancheng City. In the exhibition hall, photos, historical materials, artifacts, and simulated scenes vividly presented the glorious history of the New Fourth Army's courageous struggles and fight in the face of adversity. President Xi stopped from time to time to view the exhibits and exchanged views with others. He stressed that the history of the New Fourth Army comprehensively illustrates that the support of the people determines how history was made, and that this country is its people, and the people are the country. The exhibition is a good teaching material for education in revolutionary tradition and patriotism. It is necessary to make good use of this material, in order to educate and guide Party members and officials to have the courage and ability to carry on our fight, rely closely on the people, and continuously advance the noble cause of building China into a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation on all fronts.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, was on the inspection tour.

Li Ganjie, He Lifeng and leading officials of the relevant central Party and government departments were also on the visits. Leading officials of the Fifth Central Steering Group for theoretical study program attended the briefing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)