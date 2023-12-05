Xi's Quotes | It's easy to make money but difficult to make friends
(People's Daily Online) 14:10, December 05, 2023
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Belarus pledge to enhance ties
- Xi calls for giving better play to Constitution's role in governance
- Xi's Quotes | With good horses, one is not afraid of long journeys; with good friends, one is not afraid of difficulties
- Highlights: President Xi's remarks during Shanghai inspection tour
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2023 Imperial Springs Int'l Forum
- Nations urged to boost common development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.