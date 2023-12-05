Xi calls for giving better play to Constitution's role in governance

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to give better play to the important role of the Constitution in China's governance.

In an instruction, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed upholding the authority and sanctity of the Constitution while promoting its further improvement and development.

The instruction was made public as the country marked its 10th National Constitution Day on Monday.

The Constitution stands as the fundamental legal basis for the Party's governance of the country and the supreme legal norm for the country's political and social life, Xi said.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the Party has enhanced its overall leadership over the work related to the Constitution, enriched and developed the theoretical research and practice of the socialist constitution with Chinese characteristics, and achieved historic progress in advancing the country's constitutional system and enforcement of the Constitution, he said.

Xi called for strong confidence in the country's political system and firm commitment to the leadership of the Party, to the state system of people's democratic dictatorship, and to the political system of people's congresses, all of which are mandated by the Constitution.

Xi emphasized the need to implement the thought on socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics for the new era.

He stressed efforts to accelerate the improvement of the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics with the Constitution at its core, and continuously enhance constitutional implementation and oversight.

Xi urged the vigorous promotion of the spirit of the Constitution and the spirit of socialist rule of law, ensuring the implementation of the Constitution as a conscious action of the Chinese people.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, on Monday attended a meeting in Beijing marking National Constitution Day.

Xi's instruction was conveyed at the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Zhao urged the study and implementation of Xi's instruction.

Zhao said that since the 18th CPC National Congress, Xi has made important speeches, published articles and issued instructions on the Constitution and its implementation, providing fundamental guidelines for the practice of the Constitution in the new era.

Zhao also underlined that it should be fully understood that upholding the leadership of the CPC is the most salient feature and the most fundamental requirement of China's Constitution, and ensuring the full implementation of the Constitution is the most important task for comprehensively advancing law-based governance.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, addresses a meeting marking National Constitution Day in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2023. The instruction of Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was conveyed at the meeting. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

