Home>>
Xi's Quotes | With good horses, one is not afraid of long journey; with good friends, one is not afraid of difficulties
(People's Daily Online) 16:41, December 04, 2023
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights: President Xi's remarks during Shanghai inspection tour
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2023 Imperial Springs Int'l Forum
- Nations urged to boost common development
- Coexistence among civilizations emphasized
- Xi stresses Shanghai's key intl role
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to Liangzhu Forum
- Xi stresses expediting building Shanghai into modern socialist int'l metropolis
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to Understanding China Conference
- Xi's Shanghai inspection tour sends signal of high-quality development
- Xi leads efforts to build Yangtze River Delta into high-quality development pacesetter
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.