Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2023 Imperial Springs Int'l Forum

Xinhua) 11:08, December 04, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2023 Imperial Springs International Forum held in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, on Monday.

Xi noted that since its establishment, the Imperial Springs International Forum has brought together people of insight from all over the world to discuss in depth many issues affecting world peace and stability, sustainable economic development, cultural exchanges and mutual learning, playing a positive role in promoting international cooperation and enhancing closer people-to-people ties.

Facing unprecedented changes in the world, the times, and history, the human society must unite, uphold mutual learning, openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, advocate common values of humanity, and jointly build a better world, Xi said.

It is hoped that all the distinguished guests will brainstorm their ideas, speak out for the practice of real multilateralism, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi added.

With the theme of "Multilateralism: More Exchanges, Greater Inclusiveness and Cooperation," the 2023 Imperial Springs International Forum, jointly held by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association, the Guangdong provincial government, and the World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid, opened Monday in Guangzhou.

