Xi congratulates Madagascar's president on re-election

Xinhua) 08:01, December 07, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message to Andry Nirina Rajoelina, congratulating him on re-election as president of Madagascar.

Noting that China enjoys a traditional friendship with Madagascar, Xi said that in recent years, under their joint guidance, bilateral relations have advanced fast, exchanges and cooperation in various fields have yielded fruitful results, and the two sides have firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Madagascar relations, and stands ready to work with President Rajoelina to push for greater development of the China-Madagascar comprehensive cooperative partnership so as to better benefit the two peoples.

