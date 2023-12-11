CPC leadership holds meeting on 2024 economic work, anti-corruption work, Party discipline

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- On Dec. 8, the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting to analyze and study the economic work for 2024. They listened to the work report of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Commission of Supervision (NCS), and discussed the arrangements for the improvement of Party conduct and anti-graft work in 2024. They also reviewed the Regulations on CPC Disciplinary Action. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

This year marks the first year to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and is a year for economic recovery following three years of COVID-19 prevention and control, according to the meeting. Under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core, the entire Party and the people of different ethnic groups have withstood external pressures, overcome internal difficulties, expanded domestic demand, optimized structures, boosted confidence, and worked to prevent and defuse risks. As a result, China's economy has shown signs of recovery, progress has been achieved in high-quality development, and important advancement made in the building of a modern industrial system. Breakthroughs have also been made in scientific and technological innovation, while the reform and opening up have been deepened and a more solid foundation has been laid for safe development. Besides, people's well-being has been effectively promoted as the country has made solid strides in building itself into a modern socialist country.

It was emphasized at the meeting that to do a good job in the economic work next year, it is necessary to follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts. It is also essential to accelerate the forging of a new development paradigm, focus on promoting high-quality development, comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, and build self-reliance and strength in high-level science and technology. It is imperative to intensify macro regulation, do a good job both in expanding domestic demand and deepening supply-side structural reform, ensure both new urbanization and rural revitalization across the board, and secure both high-quality development and high-level security. It is important to boost economic vitality, prevent and mitigate risks, improve social expectations, consolidate and promote the momentum of economic recovery, and effectively improve the quality of our economy and promote its growth within a reasonable range. It is important to improve people's well-being, maintain social stability, and make further progress in building China into a strong country and realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through a Chinese path to modernization.

It was pointed out at the meeting that next year, we must adhere to the principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, promoting stability through progress, and prioritizing development before addressing problems. We need to strengthen the counter-cyclical and cross-cyclical adjustment of macroeconomic policies, and continue to implement proactive fiscal policies and prudent monetary policies. The proactive fiscal policies should be appropriately strengthened and improved in quality and efficiency, while the prudent monetary policies should be flexible, appropriate, precise, and effective. We must strengthen the consistency of macroeconomic policy orientation and strengthen publicity and public opinion guidance on economic affairs. We should lead the building of a modern industrial system with technological innovation, and boost the resilience and security of industrial and supply chains. It is imperative to expand domestic demand and form a virtuous cycle of mutual promotion between consumption and investment. It is a must to further reforms in key areas and inject impetus into high-quality development. Efforts must be made to expand high-level opening up, and consolidate the foundation of foreign trade and foreign investment. We must continue to effectively prevent and defuse risks in key areas, and resolutely guard against the occurrence of systemic risks. It is imperative to unremittingly advance work on agriculture, rural areas and rural residents, and promote urban-rural integration and coordinated regional development. It is necessary to further accelerate building an ecological civilization and green and low-carbon development, and accelerate the building of a Beautiful China. It is important to do everything within our capacity and means to secure people's livelihoods and improve their well-being.

The need was stressed at the meeting to uphold and strengthen the Party's overall leadership and soundly implement the CPC Central Committee's major decisions and arrangements for economic work. It is necessary to ensure market supply and stable prices of important commodities for people's livelihoods during New Year's Day and Spring Festival, secure full and timely payments of migrant workers' wages, care for the production and life of disadvantaged groups, implement the responsibility systems for workplace safety, and secure the safety of people's lives and property and their health.

It was noted at the meeting that since the 20th CPC National Congress, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the CPC CCDI and NCS as well as discipline inspection and supervision departments at all levels have carried out the theoretical study program on thoroughly studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the campaign for education of officials in this sector nationwide in a solid manner. They have furthered efforts to improve Party conduct, build integrity and combat corruption, kept improving the systems for exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, and conducted rigorous management and governance to build an iron team of disciplinary inspection and supervision. As a result, new progress has been made in promoting high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work.

It was stressed at the meeting that discipline inspection and supervision departments must further their efforts to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and continue its unremitting efforts to exercise full and rigorous Party self-governance, improve conduct, enforce discipline and combat corruption. It is imperative to strengthen political supervision, ensure that the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is thoroughly understood across the Party, unswervingly uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership, and make unremitting efforts to maintain the Party's solidarity and unity. Continued efforts must be made to seek solid progress in our fight against corruption, and special campaign should be organized to overhaul those industries, systems, and regions where corruption is serious. Corrupt low-ranking officials, whose piecemeal abuse of power plagues people's lives like insidious flies and ants must be investigated and punished according to the law. Those who take bribes and give bribes must be both investigated and punished so as to combat corruption at the source. It is essential to develop a culture in the new era under which clean and honest officials are admired, and efforts must be made to eradicate breeding grounds and conditions for corruption. Great efforts must be made to tackle pointless formalities, bureaucratism, hedonism, and extravagance by strengthening supervision and inspection, as well as tightening enforcement of discipline. Coordination and cooperation between supervision by disciplinary inspection as well as supervision departments and other forms of oversight should be strengthened to achieve seamless and collaborative supervision to considerably raise the effectiveness of supervision. With thorough self-reform, a highly competent and professional team of disciplinary inspection and supervision personnel should be trained, and they should try to be examples of self-reform and models for abiding by rules and discipline.

Earlier, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, where he listened to the report on the work of the CCDI and NCS in 2023 and on the preparations for the upcoming Third Plenary Session of the 20th CCDI.

It was agreed at the meeting that the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CCDI shall be convened from January 8 to 10 next year.

It was pointed out at the meeting that since the 18th CPC National Congress, our Party has revised the Regulations on the CPC Disciplinary Action three times. This is meant to make the Party's discipline as stringent as possible in a comprehensive manner, so that they may cover all aspects of the Party's work and play its role in all links all the time, and to ensure that the CPC constantly improves its capability to purify itself, reform itself, and excel itself.

It is necessary to further tighten political discipline and rules, which will ensure the Party's strict discipline on all fronts, according to the meeting. It is a must to strengthen Party consciousness, improve Party conduct, and tighten Party discipline at the same time so as to make education on the Party discipline a routine work. The publicity and education related to Regulations on the CPC Disciplinary Action must be intensified to guide Party members and officials to learn, understand, and strictly abide by the regulations. Compliance with the Party's discipline must be prioritized to make sure that the regulations are implemented to the letter, and discipline and law enforcement efforts go hand in hand, so as to maintain the rigor and seriousness of the Party's discipline. It is crucial to accurately apply the "four forms of oversight and discipline enforcement" and the "three distinctions" to not only strictly manage and supervise Party members and officials but also encourage them to take on responsibilities, so as to constantly promote the Party's creativity, cohesion, and readiness to meet challenges.

