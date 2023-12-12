Xi says building community with shared future for mankind should start from Asia

Xinhua) 09:09, December 12, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Building a community with a shared future for mankind should start from Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

Xi made the remarks in a signed article carried by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam on Tuesday prior to his visit to the country, titled "Building a China-Vietnam Community with a Shared Future That Carries Strategic Significance And Writing Together a New Chapter in Our Modernization Drive."

"It has been 10 years since I first put forth the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness for China's foreign policy toward neighboring countries. Building a community with a shared future for mankind should start from Asia," Xi said.

"Asia is our common home. Neighboring countries cannot be moved away. Helping one's neighbor is helping oneself, and good neighbors wish each other well," he said.

China is ready to better align its development with that of its neighbors, and work with them together to build a community with a shared future and deliver a better life to all, Xi said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)