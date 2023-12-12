Xi says China prioritizes developing ties with Vietnam in neighborhood diplomacy

Xinhua) 09:12, December 12, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government always take it as a priority in neighborhood diplomacy to develop relations with Vietnam, sincerely hoping that the two nations will promote the building of a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president.

Xi made the remarks in a signed article published by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam on Tuesday prior to his visit to the country, titled "Building a China-Vietnam Community with a Shared Future That Carries Strategic Significance And Writing Together a New Chapter in Our Modernization Drive."

Xi said the two countries need to maintain strategic communication and reinforce the political foundation for a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, adding that it is important that the two sides keep strategic communication at high levels to ensure that the ship of China-Vietnam relations can break waves and keep making steady progress.

China and Vietnam should firmly support each other in pursuing the socialist path suited to their respective national realities, and both countries should coordinate two priorities, i.e., development and security, and jointly act on the GDI (Global Development Initiative), the GSI (Global Security Initiative) and the GCI (Global Civilization Initiative), he said.

"We need to deepen exchanges on the theory and practices of socialist development, fend off external risks and challenges together, and ensure steady and sustained progress in our socialist endeavors," said Xi.

The two countries need to make good use of their complementary strengths to cement the cooperation foundation for a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, and both should bring out the full potential in their geographical proximity and complementarity of industries, he said.

"Among others, we should accelerate synergizing the BRI and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy, and broaden cooperation in such areas as connectivity, SOE reform, green energy and critical minerals, in a bid to better serve our respective national development and benefit our two peoples," said Xi.

China and Vietnam need to step up friendly exchanges to cement popular support for a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, Xi said, noting the people are the root, the lifeline and the source of strength of China-Vietnam relations.

"We should enhance friendly cooperation and exchanges, and make full use of counterpart exchange mechanisms such as central media outlets, think tanks, cultural and tourism departments, publishers, as well as radio, film and television institutions," he added.

The two countries should deepen cooperation in Chinese language education, vocational education, sports and health, he said, adding "We should also have more direct flights between us. China will encourage more tourists to visit Vietnam to experience the unique charm of the Vietnamese culture and history."

The two countries need to properly manage differences and expand the consensus for a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, he said.

"Both sides need to act on the common understandings reached by the leaders of our two parties and countries, properly manage differences on maritime issues, and jointly look for mutually acceptable solutions," Xi said.

