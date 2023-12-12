Home>>
Xi receives warm welcome upon arrival in Vietnam
(Xinhua) 16:13, December 12, 2023
As Xi Jinping arrives in Hanoi for his state visit to Vietnam, he receives a warm welcome by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and over 400 representatives of various sectors from China and Vietnam at the airport, as well as people on the way from airport to hotel.
