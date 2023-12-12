Xi says to exchange views on overarching, strategic issues with Vietnamese leaders

Xinhua) 14:22, December 12, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, said Tuesday that he expects to have an in-depth exchange of views with Vietnamese leaders on the overarching and strategic issues critical to the direction of the relations of the two Parties and two countries.

The leaders of the two sides will also discuss international and regional issues with common concerns, according to a written speech by Xi released upon his arrival for a two-day state visit to Vietnam.

He is scheduled to hold talks respectively with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and President Vo Van Thuong, and meet with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.

Xi was warmly received at the airport by Pham Minh Chinh and other senior officials. More than 400 Vietnamese and Chinese people from all walks of life waved the flags of the two Parties and two countries to welcome the Chinese leader.

It is Xi's third visit to the Southeast Asian country since he became general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president.

In the written speech, Xi said China takes its relations with Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, adding that he looks forward to taking the visit as an opportunity to push bilateral relations to a new stage.

