Vicky's Vlog in Vietnam: Finding Chinese elements in Hanoi

By Wang Zi, Xie Runjia, Kou Jie (People's Daily App) 16:53, December 12, 2023

The friendship between China and Vietnam is deeply rooted in a special bond of "camaraderie and brotherhood." Today, Vicky challenges herself with a street experiment: Find five things with Chinese elements on the streets of Hanoi. Is it possible? Let's see!

