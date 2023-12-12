Home>>
Vicky's Vlog in Vietnam: Finding Chinese elements in Hanoi
By Wang Zi, Xie Runjia, Kou Jie (People's Daily App) 16:53, December 12, 2023
The friendship between China and Vietnam is deeply rooted in a special bond of "camaraderie and brotherhood." Today, Vicky challenges herself with a street experiment: Find five things with Chinese elements on the streets of Hanoi. Is it possible? Let's see!
(Produced by Wang Zi and Xie Runjia)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- How Xi's quotes influence people from across the world
- China and Vietnam share legend of West Lake
- Xi says to exchange views on overarching, strategic issues with Vietnamese leaders
- Xi receives warm welcome upon arrival in Vietnam
- Chinese, Vietnamese youth voice hopes for enhanced friendship, bilateral ties
- Vicky's Vlog: Going to Vietnam!
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.