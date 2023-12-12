Languages

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Xi meets Vietnam's Trong

(Xinhua) 17:38, December 12, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, met here on Tuesday with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

