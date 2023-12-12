Home>>
Xi meets Vietnam's Trong
(Xinhua) 17:38, December 12, 2023
HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, met here on Tuesday with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.
