Xi says China does not engage in exclusive cliques, block politics or camp confrontation

Xinhua) 09:59, December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, said here Tuesday that China does not engage in exclusive cliques, block politics or camp confrontation.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

