Xi underscores special strategic significance of China-Vietnam relations

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, here on Tuesday underscored the special strategic significance of China-Vietnam relations.

As the world's top two ruling Communist parties, both the CPC and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) have been adhering to and developing Marxism, unswervingly following the path of socialism, and leading their respective country in socialist construction, said Xi during his meeting with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Central Committee of the CPV.

All the more, the two parties should grasp the special strategic significance of China-Vietnam relations and make solid progress in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future from the perspective of strengthening the socialist forces in the world and ensuring the steady and long-term progress of their respective cause of socialist construction, Xi added.

