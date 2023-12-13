Home>>
Vietnam's Trong says Xi's visit to be milestone in bilateral relations
(Xinhua) 09:52, December 13, 2023
HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The visit of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, will become a historic milestone in taking bilateral ties between Vietnam and China to a higher level, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on Tuesday.
In his meeting with Xi, Trong also said Xi's visit will contribute to regional and world peace and development.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Vietnam agree to build community with shared future that carries strategic significance
- Xi says China always sees ties with Vietnam from strategic, long-term perspective
- Xi says China-Vietnam ties to enter new stage with joint efforts
- Xi's Vietnam visit to inject vitality into ties, consolidate mutual trust
- Xi meets Vietnam's Trong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.