Xi says China ready to work with Vietnam to uphold genuine multilateralism

Dec. 12

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said here Tuesday that China is ready to work with Vietnam to uphold genuine multilateralism.

The Chinese side is willing to jointly increase the voice and influence of developing countries in international affairs with Vietnam, said Xi.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

