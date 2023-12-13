Home>>
Xi says China ready to work with Vietnam to uphold genuine multilateralism
(Xinhua) 09:56, December 13, 2023
HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said here Tuesday that China is ready to work with Vietnam to uphold genuine multilateralism.
The Chinese side is willing to jointly increase the voice and influence of developing countries in international affairs with Vietnam, said Xi.
Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Vietnam agree to build community with shared future that carries strategic significance
- Xi says China always sees ties with Vietnam from strategic, long-term perspective
- Xi says China-Vietnam ties to enter new stage with joint efforts
- Xi's Vietnam visit to inject vitality into ties, consolidate mutual trust
- Xi meets Vietnam's Trong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.