Xi meets Vietnamese PM
(Xinhua) 13:10, December 13, 2023
HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, met here on Wednesday with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
