Xi says upgrade of China-Vietnam ties sends signal of solidarity, joint development
(Xinhua) 13:13, December 13, 2023
HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said here Wednesday the announcement to build the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance sends out a positive signal of the two socialist countries' commitment to solidarity, friendship and joint development.
Xi made the remarks when he met with Chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue.
