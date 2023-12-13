Home>>
Xi says China ready to work with Vietnam to promote China-Vietnam community with a shared future
(Xinhua) 14:05, December 13, 2023
HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said here Wednesday that China is ready to work with Vietnam to deepen strategic communication and promote the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance to reach substantial achievements so as to benefit both peoples.
Xi made the remarks when he met with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong.
